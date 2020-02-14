Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:53 PM
Home Countryside

Two kill selves in Barishal

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 13: Two persons killed selves over different reasons in the district in two days.
A woman killed self by taking poison over family feud at Chhoto Bashil Village under Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Shefali Begum, 45, was the wife of Manju Hawlader of the village.  
After Shefali took poison, she was seriously sick and was rushed to Upazila Health Complex first but later to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.
On the other hand, a poultry trader killed self by taking poison at Nagarbari Village under Goila Union in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Siraj Gomosta, 45, was the son of late Shamsul Haque Gomosta of the village.
Family and local sources said the deceased had been running poultry business taking loan from various sources. Recently, many poultry died at his farm, and he faced huge loss. He became worried about recouping the loan.
On Monday afternoon, he took poison, and was seriously sick. He was rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, but later he died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Police recovered the body on Tuesday and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.


