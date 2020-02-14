13 held on different charges in three districts





DINAJPUR: Police detained five people from Hili border area of the district early Wednesday over a burglary attempt at a local branch of Sonali Bank.

The detainees are Ashiq, 24, Manik, 32, Al Amin, 25, Borhan Uddin, 27, and Rana, 23.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzaq said a gang of miscreants tried to break into Sonali Bank's Hili Land Port Branch early Tuesday.

As the on-duty Ansar member sensed the matter, the gang fled the scene.

Following a complaint filed by the bank authority, police conducted several drives in the border area early Wednesday and detained five people in this connection.

Police, during the drives, also detained two warranted accused Nasima Khatun, 35, and Imaran Ali, 30.

All of the detainees were sent to Dinajpur jail on Wednesday morning following a court order.

NOAKHALI: Law enforcers, in separate drives, arrested seven people on different charges on Wednesday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a former union parishad (UP) chairman from Krishnarampur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Arrested Alamgir Hossain is the son of late Ayub Ali Master of the area, and former chairman of Aman Ullahpur UP. He is also a rukon of upazila Jamaat.

Begumganj PS OC Harun-ur-Rashid said, on information, a team of police arrested him from his house in the village.

He has warrants in five cases, and accused in 11 cases, including sabotage and murder attempt, filed with various PSs here.

The arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested six robbers from Tamaraddi area near the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

During the drive, the BCG members also recovered two LGs, six rounds of bullet, four sound grenades, 14 cocktails, and four knives.

The arrested are: Yusuf, 35, son of Shafi Alam, Nabi Alam, 45, son of Jebal Haque, and Abul Bashar, 36, son of Abul Kalam of Char Jabbar Village in Subarnachar Upazila, Henju Mia, 35, son of Ali Ahmed, and Harun, 50, son of Obaidul Haque of Naler Char Village in Hatiya Upazila, and Nur-e-Alam, 35, son of Mofizul Haque of Daulatkhan Upazila in Bhola District.

BCG Lt Commander Biswajit Barua said the arrested were handed over to Hatiya PS.

RAJSHAHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a young man from Shiroil Colony area of the city for violating a girl with a false promise of marriage that impregnated her.

Police arrested Raju Ahmed, 30, of the area following a case filed by the victim with Chandrima PS on Tuesday afternoon, said its Sub-Inspector (SI) Broz Golal.

SI Broz Golal said Raju raped the girl, aged about 25, several times alluring her of marriage that impregnated her.

The eight-month-old pregnant requested Raju to marry her but he dined the matter showing various excuses.

Later, the girl lodged a case against Raju and two others with the PS.

However, the girl was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical test, the SI added.















