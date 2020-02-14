SSC students vandalise centres, 50 injured





After finishing Information and Communication Technology examination held on Wednesday, examinees of Nandakumar Model Institute centre vandalise the centre.

As the news spread, examinees of Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Pilot Girls' High School also vandalised their centre.

Students also staged demonstration and vandalised doors, windows, chairs, tables and the CC camera in the centres.

About 50 students received injuries in stampede during vandalism.

The injured were taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.

With the help of local administration and political leaders, the situation was brought under control. Additional police were deployed in the areas. The agitated students alleged that they were not allowed to use normal scientific calculator in their mathematics examination which led to their poor performance.









Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.





