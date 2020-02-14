Farmers happy for selling paddy to govt godown at Khulna’s Koyra





But, due to supply-side insufficiency, the target of the year's government Aman procurement is unlikely to be met fully, according to godown sources.

Sources said reaching the procurement target is very unlikely this year for the farmers' low quality harvests.

A total of 1,681 metric tons of Aman procurement was fixed by Koyra Upazila Ghurakati food godown for this season. But only 375 MT was collected in last one month.

The immature Aman plants were hit hardly by cyclone Bulbul harming their growth. Besides, the Aman fields were affected by the 'current' pest taking another heavy toll on their quality and yield.

The expected quality of Aman was infected by the insects, coupled with weight-decline.

Many paddy sacks were not received by the godown on ground of their bad quality.

Despite a very burgeoning response from farmers following massive publicities by the godown authorities, the cardholder farmers are failing to meet the demand for this season, it was learnt.

Upazila agriculture office has distributed cards among total 1,700 farmers of seven unions in Koyra Upazila for this season.

Getting Tk 1,040 for per maund Aman, farmers became very happy.

On January 30 last, when procurement at Ghugrakati Godown was going on, a number of farmers such as Montu Sardar of Bamia Village, Abu Musa Gazi of Fatekati Village and Prakash Mondal of Dakkhin Bedkashi said, "We're happy to sell our paddy at higher rate than the market prices. Also, we are happy for getting the profits in cash."

Ghurkati Godown Officer Md Nurunnabi Siddik said, "From January 26, procuring paddy from the 1,700 farmers has been going on. Despite very low supply at the begging of the season, it was high by mid-January. So, up to January 31, a total of 375 MT of paddy was received from 205 farmers."

Acknowledging that some paddy sacks were not allowed to enter the godown, he said the collection campaign will continue till Feb 28, but the target may not be met.

By the beginning of February, farmers have started coming with large stock of paddy, and it is hopeful for reaching the target, he pointed out.















