

Sale of unsafe gas cylinder at Betagi

This inefficient utilisation of LP gas and its abrupt sale are causing fatal accidents. Now, the life of people is at stake.

A recent visit to different markets found the selling of LP gas cylinders in about 200 shops at Bus Stand, Bibichini, Betagi Sadar, Hosnabad, Mokamia, Kawnia, Kazirhat, Jolisha Bazaar, Neelkhola, and Amragachhia Bazaar of the upazila.

In the upazila, only 34 traders can legally sell LP gas cylinder. At least 10 gas cylinder blasts occurred here in the last two years, injuring at least three persons and damaging crore taka properties.

Seeking anonymity, some people said due to negligence of the authorities concerned, random LP gas cylinder trading is going on.

Officially, selling LP gas cylinders by a trader requires at least one semi-pucca room having cemented floor, fire-extinguishing capacity licence, and extinguishing cylinder. Without licence, LP gas sale is illegal.

Besides, explosives licence is mandatory for LP gas storing and selling. No retail licence holder can store more than 40 cylinders for sale. But, most selling activities are happening without licence.

Though the campaign against the sale of illegal LP gas cylinder has been started, no such activities were found in Betagi yet.

Md Sailu, LP gas cylinder seller and proprietor of Mini Mike Traders, said many traders are illegally running the business. Due to lack of administrative steps, the trading has expanded.

Professor Md Shafiqul Islam, proprietor of Shell Traders in Betagi Bus Stand area, said licence is mandatory for running this business.

In this connection, senior lawyer of District Judge Court Biman Kanti Guha said, according to the clause 52 of the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009, if any service recipient's life or safety is hampered by act of any service provider, he or she will jailed for three years or fined Taka two lakh, or both.

Md Salauddin, upazila fire service and civil defence officer, said, "We've asked those who don't have licences to register their businesses. The dealers have been asked to sell cylinders seeing the retailers' licences."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rajib Ahsan said mobile court drives will be conducted against the illegal sellers of LP gas cylinders.

















