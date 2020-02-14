Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Juventus extend Allianz Stadium naming rights until 2030

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MILAN, FEB 13: Italian football giants Juventus announced on Wednesday the extension of the naming rights for their Turin stadium with German insurance group Allianz until June 2030.
The current contract was signed in 2017 and runs until July 2023.




Juve did not receive any money on that contract, the club having ceded the naming rights for its stadium to the Sportfive agency in 2008, which has since become part of the Lagardere Sports and Entertainment group.
That agreement was worth 75 million euros ($81.5 million) over 12 years from the inauguration of the 41,000-seater stadium in 2011.
The 35-time Serie A champions said in a statement on Wednesday the new contract was worth "103.1 million euros ($112.14 million) to be added on top of the existing agreements".
As well as the naming of the stadium the new deal also includes sponsorship on the men's training kit, and some sponsorship rights related to the women's team. The firm also has its name on sporting venues in cities such as in Munich, Minnesota and Sao Paulo.    -AFP



