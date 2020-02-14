Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:53 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Sports

Muniain gives Athletic Bilbao edge in Copa del Rey smeis

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BILBAO, FEB 13: Captain Iker Muniain scored the only goal as Athletic Bilbao defeated Granada 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.
Muniain, 27, had been red-carded in his team's 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga at the weekend.
However, he was the toast of the city Wednesday when he latched onto a cross from Inaki Williams just three minutes before the interval to score the game's only goal.
Athletic coach Gaizka Garitano named the same team which shocked Barcelona in the quarter-finals last week and they will consider themselves unfortunate not to have won by a greater margin on Wednesday after having two strikes ruled out for offside.
The second, scored off a fine volley in the 61st minute by Ander Capa, needed an intervention by VAR.
"To be honest, we don't have good feelings after this game. In the dressing room, no one is happy," said Garitano.
"When you are not happy because you have made mistakes, so be it. But we found it very difficult to create scoring chances."
Athletic Bilbao won the first Copa del Rey in 1930 with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid.
With 23 titles, they are second on the all-time list to Barcelona who have triumphed 30 times.
However, their most recent success was back in 1984 after a 1-0 win over Barca.




The second leg of the semi-final takes place on March 5.
Thursday sees the first leg of the second semi-final with Real Sociedad taking on second division Mirandes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus extend Allianz Stadium naming rights until 2030
Muniain gives Athletic Bilbao edge in Copa del Rey smeis
Iniesta sorcery sparks Japan's Kobe to 5-1 Asian win
Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine
Six-goal PSG into French Cup semi-finals as Lyon knock out Marseille
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Bashundhara Kings escape Uttar Baridhara 1-0  in BPL
Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from United Kingdom


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft