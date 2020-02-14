Iniesta sorcery sparks Japan's Kobe to 5-1 Asian win





The 35-year-old, who won four European Cups in a glittering career with the Spanish giants, set up the home side's opening goal after 13 minutes, threading a defence-splitting pass for hat-trick hero Keijiro Ogawa to lob over goalkeeper Farizal Marlias.

A handball by Iniesta's former Barca teammate Thomas Vermaelen allowed the visitors to equalise from the spot through Safawi Rasid on 27 minutes.

But parity vanished less than 60 seconds later when Kyogo Furuhashi slammed in a shot from the edge of the box to restore Kobe's advantage, before Brazilian striker Douglas forced a sharp save from Marlias. With Iniesta spraying passes from deep, Vissel could have been out of sight by half-time in their Group G opener, especially if their players had been on Iniesta's wavelength.

World Cup winner Iniesta, who joined the J-League club on a monster, three-year deal almost two years ago, played a key part in Kobe's third goal 13 minutes into the second half. The little sorcerer conjured a filthy no-look pass for Gotoku Sakai, who teed up Ogawa for the bleach-blond striker's second of the night, before Douglas added a brilliant solo goal seven minutes later. -AFP















KOBE, FEB 13: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta produced a magical display on his Asian Champions League debut Wednesday to inspire Japan's Vissel Kobe to a 5-1 thrashing of Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim.The 35-year-old, who won four European Cups in a glittering career with the Spanish giants, set up the home side's opening goal after 13 minutes, threading a defence-splitting pass for hat-trick hero Keijiro Ogawa to lob over goalkeeper Farizal Marlias.A handball by Iniesta's former Barca teammate Thomas Vermaelen allowed the visitors to equalise from the spot through Safawi Rasid on 27 minutes.But parity vanished less than 60 seconds later when Kyogo Furuhashi slammed in a shot from the edge of the box to restore Kobe's advantage, before Brazilian striker Douglas forced a sharp save from Marlias. With Iniesta spraying passes from deep, Vissel could have been out of sight by half-time in their Group G opener, especially if their players had been on Iniesta's wavelength.World Cup winner Iniesta, who joined the J-League club on a monster, three-year deal almost two years ago, played a key part in Kobe's third goal 13 minutes into the second half. The little sorcerer conjured a filthy no-look pass for Gotoku Sakai, who teed up Ogawa for the bleach-blond striker's second of the night, before Douglas added a brilliant solo goal seven minutes later. -AFP