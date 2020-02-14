Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:53 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Sports

Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine

Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine

LONDON, FEB 13: Odion Ighalo, Manchester United's January signing from China, has been training away from the club's facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday's clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.
Both The Times and The Daily Mirror reported Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club's Carrington training centre -- where hundreds of staff work -- as he went through a 14-day quarantine period.
The former Watford star -- who has not played a competitive match since December 6 -- has instead been put through his paces by a personal trainer at the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester, not far from rivals Manchester City's ground.
The British government called the novel coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat", and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health. There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.




More than 1,350 people have died in China from the virus, and nearly 60,000 others have been infected.
Most cases have involved people who had been in Wuhan, the quarantined central Chinese city where the virus emerged late last year, or people infected by others who had been at the epicentre.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus extend Allianz Stadium naming rights until 2030
Muniain gives Athletic Bilbao edge in Copa del Rey smeis
Iniesta sorcery sparks Japan's Kobe to 5-1 Asian win
Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine
Six-goal PSG into French Cup semi-finals as Lyon knock out Marseille
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Bashundhara Kings escape Uttar Baridhara 1-0  in BPL
Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from United Kingdom


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft