Bashundhara Kings escape Uttar Baridhara 1-0  in BPL





In the day's match, Bashundhara launched several attacks in the first half but failed to convert those any of into a goal.

After the resumption, both the teams were desperate to break the deadlock creating attacks and counter attacks.

At one stage it was seemed the match was heading for a tame draw but it was Daniel Kolindreswho finally changed the scenario of the match scoring the all important goal for the holders in the 86th minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings were reduced to ten men as Yasin was shown red card in the 89th minute by referee following double yellow cards.

Earlier, Nilphamari deputy commissioner Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury formally inaugurated the league as the chief guest. -BSS























