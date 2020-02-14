Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:52 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Sports

Bashundhara Kings escape Uttar Baridhara 1-0  in BPL

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

A late goal by Daniel Kolindres helped defending champions Bashundhara Kings to earn a solitary goal victory over Uttar Baridhara Club in one of the first round matches of Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Thursday at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.
In the day's match, Bashundhara launched several attacks in the first half but failed to convert those any of into a goal.
After the resumption, both the teams were desperate to break the deadlock creating attacks and counter attacks.
At one stage it was seemed the match was heading for a tame draw but it was Daniel Kolindreswho finally changed the scenario of the match scoring the all important goal for the holders in the 86th minute of the match.
Bashundhara Kings were reduced to ten men as Yasin was shown red card in the 89th minute by referee following double yellow cards.
Earlier, Nilphamari deputy commissioner Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury formally inaugurated the league as the chief guest.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus extend Allianz Stadium naming rights until 2030
Muniain gives Athletic Bilbao edge in Copa del Rey smeis
Iniesta sorcery sparks Japan's Kobe to 5-1 Asian win
Ighalo kept away from United ground due to virus quarantine
Six-goal PSG into French Cup semi-finals as Lyon knock out Marseille
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Bashundhara Kings escape Uttar Baridhara 1-0  in BPL
Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from United Kingdom


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft