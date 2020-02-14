Tamim inaugurates Cricket Tourney in Munshiganj



Tamim Iqbal distributing sporting kits among eight teams. photo: Observer





MUNSHIGANJ, 13 FEB: Opening batsman of Bangladesh National Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal inaugurated Munshiganj DC T20 Cricket Tournament-2020 on Thursday at Munshiganj Stadium. He attended in the prize giving ceremony of Idris Ali Matbar Polytechnic Institute in the evening of the day as well. Tamim distributed sporting kits among eight teams and joined in a workshop for teen cricketers. District Awami League president and chairman of Munshiganj Zila Parishad Mohammad Mohiuddin was the chief guest of the programmed presided over by DC Md. Monirujjaman Talukder. Former national cricketer Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, Additional District Commissioner Dipak Kumar Roy, Additional Police Super (Sadar Circle) Khandaker Ashfakujjaman, vice chairman of Crown Cement and chairman of GPH Ispat Ltd. Md. Alamgir Kabir were present among others. In the evening, Tamim was the special guest at Idris Ali Matbar Polytechnic Institute's programme presided over by the president of the managing committee of the institute Abdur Rauf.