Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:52 PM
Continental Group, TZ Fashion reach semis

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Continental Group and TZ Fashion reached to the semifinals of the Clifton Group T10 Corporate Cricket that began at the Chattogram Divisional Women's Krira Complex here on Thursday.
President of Chattogram Press Club and Vice President of Chattogram Divisional Sports Association Alhaj Ali Abbas inaugurated the three-day six-team meet, organised by Chittagong Weekend Cricket Club.
Director and Chief Executive of the meet's sponsor Clifton Group M Mohiuddin Chowdhury was also present on the occasion. Three matches were decided on the opening day (Thursday).
In the day's matches, Continental Group beat TZ Fashion by 34 runs, TZ Fashion defeated Quality School of Cricket by 36 runs while Quality School of Cricket beat Continental Group by five wickets.    -UNB


