Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:52 PM
Smile is the best revenge: Akbar

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Under-19 captain Akbar Ali, who led the side to win the country's first ever World Cup title, said he dealt with the opposition players with smile.
Akbar's smile became a trademark sign during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup as he was seen smiling when the opponents sledged him vehemently, specially in the high-octane final against India.
As he played a masterful 43 not out under tremendous pressure, the Indian players tried to distract him from his concentration with sledging, but in reply he just smiled and thereby conquered them.
Akbar, also a book-worm cricketer, disclosed that he read in some books that smile is the best revenge when dealing with opposition players' tantrum.
"I read somewhere smiling is the best revenge. The more they sledge us I try to laugh and give them opposite effect" Akbar said here on Thursday before leaving for his hometown.
Akbar also said he tried to keep his excitement in check to allow other players to express their feelings.
"Everybody gets excited, but I try to show my excitement in the field as less as possible. I try to hide my feelings in front of everybody," he added.
However, he said both Bangladesh and Indian players had good times after the world cup final was over in South Africa.
"When we returned to the hotel, we stayed two day closely with the Indian players at the hotel and we gossiped a lot with them. India players and coach appreciated us," he concluded.     -BSS


