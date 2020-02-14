3rd round commences today





Saif Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Nayeem Hasan are the three among Bangladesh National Test team players who travelled in Pakistan last week, will take part in this round BCL. Rest of the cricketers were given rest considering the business ahead of the forthcoming one-off Test series against Zimbabwe at home.

However, the most moving news for Bangladesh cricket fans is pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz are going to resume action recovering from injury. Saifuddin remained out of action from all forms of cricket since September last year for injury. He missed India and Pakistan tour alongside BPL. After four months break for medication and rehabilitation, he will appear for North Zone today.

Miraz in the contrary will represent Central Zone, who missed 2nd round BCL and latest Pakistan tour for shoulder injury. Both the all-rounders eye to regain national cap displaying excellences in the BCL.









Before commencement of the 3rd round, South Zone were the table toppers with 16.39 points from one win and a draw from previous two round matches. East Zone breathing on SZ's shoulder bagging 13.06 points for one victory. Central Zone are at 3rd spot with 9.5 points while North Zone quenching table with no win. Top sides will feat in the final of the tournament.





