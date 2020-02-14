34 CU students injured as bus falls into ditch

At least 34 passengers, all students of Chittagong University, were injured as a bus fell into a road-side ditch in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila on Thursday morning.

The university-bound BRTC bus, coming from Fatikchhari, fell into the ditch in Moniapukur's Chairman Ghata around 9am, said CU Proctor SM Monirul Hasan.

The accident happened as the vehicle lost control while trying to make way for another bus coming from the opposite side, the proctor said. -Agencies







