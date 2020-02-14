Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:51 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Back Page

Court accepts defamation suit against Shahjahan

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday accepted a Tk 100 crore damage suit against former shipping minister Shajahan Khan.
Founder of Nirapad Sarak Chai movement Ilias Kanchan on Wednesday filed the Tk 100 crore damage suit against former shipping minister Shajahan Khan.
Accepting the suit Dhaka's First Joint District Judge Utpal Bhattcherjee  fixed  March 22  for his or his lawyer's appearance to give the reply .
In his complaint, Ilias stated that Shajahan, at a programme in Narayanganj on December 8 last year, said Ilias had accumulated a huge amount of wealth illegally.
According to the case statement, Shajahan said he would make public how much money Ilias had received and for what purposes and how much he took for himself in the name of his son and daughter-in-law.
Shajahan's comments at the time were published in different media, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN launches world’s biggest survey of public opinion on climate change
34 CU students injured as bus falls into ditch
Vietnam quarantines area with 10,000 residents over coronavirus
Court accepts defamation suit against Shahjahan
242 die in a day as coronavirus claims 1355 lives in China
Epidemic situation has shown positive changes: Chinese President
Defeat evil forces to ensure public security, PM to Ansar-VDP
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft