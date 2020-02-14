Court accepts defamation suit against Shahjahan





Founder of Nirapad Sarak Chai movement Ilias Kanchan on Wednesday filed the Tk 100 crore damage suit against former shipping minister Shajahan Khan.

Accepting the suit Dhaka's First Joint District Judge Utpal Bhattcherjee fixed March 22 for his or his lawyer's appearance to give the reply .

In his complaint, Ilias stated that Shajahan, at a programme in Narayanganj on December 8 last year, said Ilias had accumulated a huge amount of wealth illegally.

According to the case statement, Shajahan said he would make public how much money Ilias had received and for what purposes and how much he took for himself in the name of his son and daughter-in-law.

Shajahan's comments at the time were published in different media, it said.

















