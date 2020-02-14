Epidemic situation has shown positive changes: Chinese President





Noting that epidemic prevention and control have entered a critical stage that requires stringent efforts, Xi stressed focusing on priorities without any let-up and strengthening prevention and control in areas where the epidemic situation is particularly serious or at greater risk.

Xi demanded resolute efforts from Party committees and governments at all levels to win the people's war against the epidemic and urged them to strive to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks. Daily briefing on novel coronavirus cases in China's mainland

It said some 1171 patients were released yesterday from hospitals after being cured and 29,429 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed. -UNB















The epidemic situation has shown positive changes due to concerted hard work and that the prevention and control work has achieved notable outcomes, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying.Noting that epidemic prevention and control have entered a critical stage that requires stringent efforts, Xi stressed focusing on priorities without any let-up and strengthening prevention and control in areas where the epidemic situation is particularly serious or at greater risk.Xi demanded resolute efforts from Party committees and governments at all levels to win the people's war against the epidemic and urged them to strive to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks. Daily briefing on novel coronavirus cases in China's mainlandIt said some 1171 patients were released yesterday from hospitals after being cured and 29,429 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed. -UNB