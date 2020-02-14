KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers





A Saudi Airlines flight carrying 89 workers landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:20 pm on Wednesday while another flight with 94 more workers landed at 1:10 am on Thursday.

Brac Migration Programme in collaboration with Expatriate Welfare Desk provided necessary aid to the returnees.

Brac Migration Programme chief Shariful Hasan said in January of the current year a total of 3,635 Bangladeshis, including 175 women, were sent back to the country from the KSA.

Many of the deportees went to the Middle East country with the hope of good jobs and better life, said Shariful said adding, "Almost all of them returned home empty handed."

Besides, bodies of eight workers arrived to the country from Saudi Arabia and Malaysia on Thursday night.

With these, a total of 409 bodies of Bangladeshi workers arrived here from different countries of the world. "Many of them returned empty-handed," he said.

He urged the recruiting agencies to be responsible so that migrant workers do not have to return home in this manner.

Shariful also called upon the Bangladesh government and Bangladesh mission authorities in the KSA to find out reasons behind the deportation.















