China cautions supply delay may disrupt BD Mega projects





It has also asked Chittagong port authorities to provide efficient customs clearance for imports from China, ensure safety of inspection and quarantine of goods to ensure that bilateral trade continues unhindered in this "emergency" period, said a press release by Chinese embassy.

"We hope that both sides will continue to maintain sound trade exchanges in goods and services," said the Chinese Embassy in the statement urging the Bangladeshi businessmen to believe in China.

Over the years, Bangladesh is the largest trading partner, China has provided the country with stable sources of raw materials and various commodities giving important material support for Bangladesh's economic development, it said.

Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh conducted a statistical screening of the health condition of Chinese nationals in Bangladesh it said adding no suspected or confirmed cases have so far been identified.

The Embassy has already issued notices to Chinese citizens and organisations to minimise their travel here in the next few weeks. "We hope that Bangladesh can support and understand us in this battle, it said.

It said Chinese ambassador in Dhaka has already briefed the foreign minister, foreign secretary and secretary of family and welfare ministry to allay fears. .

About impact assessment of projects now being implemented in Bangladesh it said the number is huge and diversified, which have been affected in varying degree due to supply disruption of men and materials. It said as Bangladesh has stopped issuing visa on arrival which is delaying visits of some personnel tasked with design management and construction of projects.

None of the returnees working with Padma Bridge can return. Some of them are professional technicians and skilled workers and their absence will have a great negative impact on timely completion of the bridge project.

About 300 Chinese working with Payra Thermal Power Plant project have been so far unable to return. Similarly the feasibility study for Circular Rail Line around Dhaka city is set to suffer as the Chinese company for this project located in Wuhan City is failing to send staff to Bangladesh, it said.

Bhasanchar project is also facing setback because Chinese technical team could not arrive in time and the technical and commercial bid negotiations related to the early stage of the project was hindered.

Tenders for several substation projects to be submitted for in February or March are facing uncertainty. Supply of equipment and material for ongoing Chinese companies supported projects are also facing setback.

Padma Railway Link Project being constructed by China Railway Group is facing delay because construction of prefabricated railway sleeper in Wuhan Sleeper Company is being delayed.

Karnaphuli Tunnel project under construction by China Communications Construction Co Ltd is facing problems for supply shortage, the embassy statement said. S Alam Thermal Power Plant Project is also facing serious delay in supply of contractual material and equipment.

Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network, Dasherkandy Sewage Treatment Plant Project, installation of Single Point Mooring with Double Pipeline Project, Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity have been affected.

Barisal 350 MWThermal Power Plant, the Patuakhali 1320 MWThermal Power Plant, the China-Bangladesh Friendship Exhibition Center, the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge and such other projects are likely to suffer. Eventually there will be serious cost over-run, it said.















Chinese embassy in Dhaka on Thursday has asked Bangladesh to have complete faith in their capacity to handle the outbreak of corona virus and seek to maintain uninterrupted trade and supply of construction materials to China run mega projects shunning out any panic.It has also asked Chittagong port authorities to provide efficient customs clearance for imports from China, ensure safety of inspection and quarantine of goods to ensure that bilateral trade continues unhindered in this "emergency" period, said a press release by Chinese embassy."We hope that both sides will continue to maintain sound trade exchanges in goods and services," said the Chinese Embassy in the statement urging the Bangladeshi businessmen to believe in China.Over the years, Bangladesh is the largest trading partner, China has provided the country with stable sources of raw materials and various commodities giving important material support for Bangladesh's economic development, it said.Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh conducted a statistical screening of the health condition of Chinese nationals in Bangladesh it said adding no suspected or confirmed cases have so far been identified.The Embassy has already issued notices to Chinese citizens and organisations to minimise their travel here in the next few weeks. "We hope that Bangladesh can support and understand us in this battle, it said.It said Chinese ambassador in Dhaka has already briefed the foreign minister, foreign secretary and secretary of family and welfare ministry to allay fears. .About impact assessment of projects now being implemented in Bangladesh it said the number is huge and diversified, which have been affected in varying degree due to supply disruption of men and materials. It said as Bangladesh has stopped issuing visa on arrival which is delaying visits of some personnel tasked with design management and construction of projects.None of the returnees working with Padma Bridge can return. Some of them are professional technicians and skilled workers and their absence will have a great negative impact on timely completion of the bridge project.About 300 Chinese working with Payra Thermal Power Plant project have been so far unable to return. Similarly the feasibility study for Circular Rail Line around Dhaka city is set to suffer as the Chinese company for this project located in Wuhan City is failing to send staff to Bangladesh, it said.Bhasanchar project is also facing setback because Chinese technical team could not arrive in time and the technical and commercial bid negotiations related to the early stage of the project was hindered.Tenders for several substation projects to be submitted for in February or March are facing uncertainty. Supply of equipment and material for ongoing Chinese companies supported projects are also facing setback.Padma Railway Link Project being constructed by China Railway Group is facing delay because construction of prefabricated railway sleeper in Wuhan Sleeper Company is being delayed.Karnaphuli Tunnel project under construction by China Communications Construction Co Ltd is facing problems for supply shortage, the embassy statement said. S Alam Thermal Power Plant Project is also facing serious delay in supply of contractual material and equipment.Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network, Dasherkandy Sewage Treatment Plant Project, installation of Single Point Mooring with Double Pipeline Project, Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity have been affected.Barisal 350 MWThermal Power Plant, the Patuakhali 1320 MWThermal Power Plant, the China-Bangladesh Friendship Exhibition Center, the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge and such other projects are likely to suffer. Eventually there will be serious cost over-run, it said.