As a part of CSR initiatives, Mutual Trust Bank







As a part of CSR initiatives, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman on behalf of MTB Foundation, handing over BDT 1,000,000 cheque to Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Advisor Sayed Didder Bakth, in presence of senior officials of both sides at a simple ceremony held at Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Hospital recently. photo: Bank