Bangladesh Bank Financial Inclusion Department General Manager Anwarul Islam (Chief Guest) along with Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Ali, attends the Business Development Conference of Agent Banking and workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism organised by IBBL Dhaka North and Sylhet Zone at a local convention hall in Dhaka on Thursday. Managers and Agents under Dhaka North and Sylhet zones attended the conference. photo: Bank