Southeast Bank Ltd won the "Top Ten Remittance Award 2020" for its outstanding remittance services to the Non Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) in the year of 2019 at the inauguration of World Conference Series 2020 arranged by Centre for NRB, says a press release.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh handed over the Award to M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank.