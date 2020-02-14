Pubali Bank awarded for remittance





Managing Director Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury on behalf of Pubali Bank Limited received the award from Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP, Foreign Minister and Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki, Former Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan; Md. Salim Reza, Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare; MS Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRBs were also present.















