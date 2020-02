KM Iqbal

Iqbal has successfully lead Sales and Marketing area for the past 11 years. In addition to his new role Iqbal will continue to lead the Sales and Marketing section.













KM Iqbal has been appointed Managing Director (MD) G4SBangladesh, reporting directly to Sanjay Verma, Regional CEO Asia Pacific with effect from 12th February 2020, says a press release.Iqbal has successfully lead Sales and Marketing area for the past 11 years. In addition to his new role Iqbal will continue to lead the Sales and Marketing section.