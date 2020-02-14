Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:50 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Business

Despite $1t deficits, Trump tax cuts will still pay for themselves: Mnuchin

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

WASHINGTON, Feb 13: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tax cuts will still pay for themselves over 10 years, even as the administration forecasts near-term deficits close to $1 trillion.
Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee that the administration was two years into that 10-year period, and higher spending was the source of the deficits, not lower revenues.
The Congressional Budget Office predicted in January that US deficits would average $1.3 trillion a year over the next decade, far higher than envisioned in Trump's budget released on Monday. That level is viewed by some economists and policy makers as unsustainable
"Our analysis has always been higher than CBO. As I've said previously, we believe that the tax cuts will pay for themselves over a 10-year period of time, it's how we score them," Mnuchin said.
"Let me just comment that spending is increasing as well, but the trillion and a half dollars of tax cuts we have made will pay for themselves," he said.
Trump's budget forecasts $4.6 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years and assumes economic growth at an annual rate of roughly 3per cent for years to come. Trump officials say the figures were based on an assumption that Trump's policies would be enacted.
The administration's economic forecasts are far rosier than those of the CBO, many private economists and the International Monetary Fund, which predict fading stimulus from the tax cuts and constraints from an aging US workforce.
CBO predicts the US economy will grow 2.2per cent in the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with the growth rate falling below 2.0per cent in future years.




He said government spending increased faster than Republicans would have liked because it included some spending that Democrats insisted on as part of the tax package, which he helped negotiate.
Asked why the administration did not adjust its forecasts downward due to the coronavirus that has severely slowed China's economy, Mnuchin said the impact was a "one time" event that would only affect growth in 2020, along with the production halt for Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mad cow fright keeps EU cautious on food rules
12 airlines gone out of business in last 14 months
China cautions supply delay may disrupt BD Mega projects
Coronavirus spell brutal Valentine’s Day for Shanghai dining spots
As a part of CSR initiatives, Mutual Trust Bank
Bangladesh Bank Financial Inclusion Department General Manager Anwarul Islam
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
Pubali Bank awarded for remittance


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft