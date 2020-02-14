Despite $1t deficits, Trump tax cuts will still pay for themselves: Mnuchin





Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee that the administration was two years into that 10-year period, and higher spending was the source of the deficits, not lower revenues.

The Congressional Budget Office predicted in January that US deficits would average $1.3 trillion a year over the next decade, far higher than envisioned in Trump's budget released on Monday. That level is viewed by some economists and policy makers as unsustainable

"Our analysis has always been higher than CBO. As I've said previously, we believe that the tax cuts will pay for themselves over a 10-year period of time, it's how we score them," Mnuchin said.

"Let me just comment that spending is increasing as well, but the trillion and a half dollars of tax cuts we have made will pay for themselves," he said.

Trump's budget forecasts $4.6 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years and assumes economic growth at an annual rate of roughly 3per cent for years to come. Trump officials say the figures were based on an assumption that Trump's policies would be enacted.

The administration's economic forecasts are far rosier than those of the CBO, many private economists and the International Monetary Fund, which predict fading stimulus from the tax cuts and constraints from an aging US workforce.

CBO predicts the US economy will grow 2.2per cent in the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with the growth rate falling below 2.0per cent in future years.









He said government spending increased faster than Republicans would have liked because it included some spending that Democrats insisted on as part of the tax package, which he helped negotiate.

Asked why the administration did not adjust its forecasts downward due to the coronavirus that has severely slowed China's economy, Mnuchin said the impact was a "one time" event that would only affect growth in 2020, along with the production halt for Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft. -Reuters



WASHINGTON, Feb 13: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tax cuts will still pay for themselves over 10 years, even as the administration forecasts near-term deficits close to $1 trillion.Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee that the administration was two years into that 10-year period, and higher spending was the source of the deficits, not lower revenues.The Congressional Budget Office predicted in January that US deficits would average $1.3 trillion a year over the next decade, far higher than envisioned in Trump's budget released on Monday. That level is viewed by some economists and policy makers as unsustainable"Our analysis has always been higher than CBO. As I've said previously, we believe that the tax cuts will pay for themselves over a 10-year period of time, it's how we score them," Mnuchin said."Let me just comment that spending is increasing as well, but the trillion and a half dollars of tax cuts we have made will pay for themselves," he said.Trump's budget forecasts $4.6 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years and assumes economic growth at an annual rate of roughly 3per cent for years to come. Trump officials say the figures were based on an assumption that Trump's policies would be enacted.The administration's economic forecasts are far rosier than those of the CBO, many private economists and the International Monetary Fund, which predict fading stimulus from the tax cuts and constraints from an aging US workforce.CBO predicts the US economy will grow 2.2per cent in the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with the growth rate falling below 2.0per cent in future years.He said government spending increased faster than Republicans would have liked because it included some spending that Democrats insisted on as part of the tax package, which he helped negotiate.Asked why the administration did not adjust its forecasts downward due to the coronavirus that has severely slowed China's economy, Mnuchin said the impact was a "one time" event that would only affect growth in 2020, along with the production halt for Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft. -Reuters