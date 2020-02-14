

Beetles Cyber Security Ltd Chief Executive Officer Md Muqeet Halim along with Chief Operating Officer Monzur Hossain Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer Asraar Hossain and officials pose for photograph in front of their stall at the concluding ceremony of BASIS Soft Expo 2020 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital recently. This is the 4th time Beetles have participated in the BASIS Soft Expo to offer their cyber security service portfolio to various prospective clients across Banks, NBFI, Talco, ITeS, MFS, DFS, Aviation and local conglomerates.