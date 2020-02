Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam







Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam and SaRa Lifestyle Head of e-Commerce Ashim Saha shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this MoU, LBFL Card member will enjoy 10pc discount on purchasing any product from SaRa Lifestyle.