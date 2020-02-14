Nissan slashes profit outlook after sales slump





Nissan's sharply waning earnings power has already prompted plans to slash jobs, close manufacturing sites and drop product offerings as the automaker steps back from an aggressive pursuit of market share championed by Ghosn.

The dismal outlook comes after the automaker posted a net loss of 26.1 billion yen ($238 million) for the October-December third quarter, and contrasts with upbeat forecasts from rivals Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T).

"We are making progress, but sales volumes have been weak so we need to do more restructuring than initially planned," Makoto Uchida, Nissan's new CEO and its third since September, told reporters.

Japan's No. 2 automaker now expects operating income of 85 billion yen ($775 million) for the year to March, and far less than an average forecast for 134.5 billion yen from 20 analysts polled by Refinitiv. -Reuters

















