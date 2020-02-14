Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:49 PM
Powell reiterates his confidence in positive US economic outlook

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020

Feb 13: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated his confidence in the US economic outlook, even as he said he expected some drag "soon" from China's new coronavirus epidemic and called out the threat from income inequality and an expanding federal debt.
"There's no reason why the current situation of low unemployment, rising wages, high job creation - there's no reason why it can't go on," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee in his second day of congressional testimony.
Fed's Powell reinforces regulation and defends repo support in letter to Congress
The record-long US economic expansion is now in its 11th year. US wages are now growing at about a 3per cent annual pace, the unemployment rate is 3.6per cent, and job growth has more than kept up with an increase in the workforce.
"There is nothing about this economy that is out of kilter or imbalanced," Powell said.




His remarks underscored the central bank's view that its current target range for short-term borrowing costs, between 1.5per cent and 1.75per cent, is the right setting to keep the expansion on track.    -Reuters


