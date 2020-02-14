French unemployment fell to 11-year low in Q4





PARIS, Feb 13: French unemployment fell unexpectedly at the end of last year to an 11-year low, official data showed on Thursday, offering President Emmanuel Macron a boost on the economic front.The unemployment rate fell to 8.1per cent in the final three months of last year from 8.5per cent in the third quarter, which was revised down from an initial reading of 8.6per cent, the INSEE statistics agency said.The result brought the jobless rate to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2008. It far exceeded expectations for a rate of 8.5per cent on average in a Reuters poll of 11 economists, with none expecting anything lower than 8.4per cent.The big drop will be a welcome development for Macron after he faced weeks of strikes over an overhaul of the pension system that was fiercely resisted by trade unions. -Reuters