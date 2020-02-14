Stocks gain for 3rd running day, DSE turnover hits one-year high





The market turned bullish on the supportive measures launched by the Bangladesh Banks and the government moves to offload shares of state-owned.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 83.78 points or 1.86 per cent to settle at 4,564. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 20.56 points to finish at 1,536 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 15.12 points to close at 1,045.

The BB on Monday allowed 59 schedule banks to form a Tk 2.0 billion special fund each by taking low-interest loans from the central bank to invest in the stock market.

Turnover rose to Tk 7.30 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 11 per cent over previous day's mark of Tk 6.57 billion.

It was the biggest single-day transaction in one year since February 14, last year, when the turnover totaled a record Tk 9.32 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 259 closed higher, 65 ended lower and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 184,279 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 299.06 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Tk 3,470 billion, from Tk 3,421 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-soaring 269 points to close at 13,903 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -rising 165 points to finish at 8,432.









The gainers beat losers, as 194 issues closed higher, 42 ended lower and 24 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.58 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 734 million in turnover.





