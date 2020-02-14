Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:49 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Business

Stocks gain for 3rd running day, DSE turnover hits one-year high

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained for the 3rd consecutive day boosting the turnover to one-year high on Thursday as confident investors made fresh commitments.
The market turned bullish on the supportive measures launched by the Bangladesh Banks and the government moves to offload shares of state-owned.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 83.78 points or 1.86 per cent to settle at 4,564. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 20.56 points to finish at 1,536 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 15.12 points to close at 1,045.
The BB on Monday allowed 59 schedule banks to form a Tk 2.0 billion special fund each by taking low-interest loans from the central bank to invest in the stock market.
Turnover rose to Tk 7.30 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 11 per cent over previous day's mark of Tk 6.57 billion.
It was the biggest single-day transaction in one year since February 14, last year, when the turnover totaled a record Tk 9.32 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 259 closed higher, 65 ended lower and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 184,279 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 299.06 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Tk 3,470 billion, from Tk 3,421 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-soaring 269 points to close at 13,903 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -rising 165 points to finish at 8,432.




The gainers beat losers, as 194 issues closed higher, 42 ended lower and 24 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.58 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 734 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mad cow fright keeps EU cautious on food rules
12 airlines gone out of business in last 14 months
China cautions supply delay may disrupt BD Mega projects
Coronavirus spell brutal Valentine’s Day for Shanghai dining spots
As a part of CSR initiatives, Mutual Trust Bank
Bangladesh Bank Financial Inclusion Department General Manager Anwarul Islam
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
Pubali Bank awarded for remittance


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft