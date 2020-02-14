Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:49 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Business

Robi brings VoLTE services

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman Md Jahirul Haque, Robi CEO Mahtabuddin Ahmed and other senior officials pose at the GP VoLTE launching ceremony at city hotel late on Wednesday.

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman Md Jahirul Haque, Robi CEO Mahtabuddin Ahmed and other senior officials pose at the GP VoLTE launching ceremony at city hotel late on Wednesday.

Mobile phone operator Robi Axiata has launched the voice over long term evolution (VoLTE) service in the country with enhanced audio, better data usage and improved service.
This innovative digital service was unveiled at a programme held in the capital late on Wednesday.
Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman Md Jahirul Haque,  Robi CEO Mahtabuddin Ahmed and other senior officials were present at the launching even.
Initially, Robi and Airtel customers in Dhaka and Chattogram division will be able to avail this innovative service. At the time of launching, more than 5,000 sites in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have been activated with VoLTE service. Gradually, the service will be expanded to the rest of the country, the statement added.
VoLTE is truly an IP based voice call technology which is especially designed to ensure HD quality voice calls. VoLTE treats voice as just another application that rides on the LTE data network. This advanced technology will allow customers to have their calls set up within only 3-4 seconds, which is 40-50 per cent faster than traditional 2G or 3G voice calls.
The benefits of using VoLTE technology doesn't end here. According to a GSMA study (The global trade body of all mobile operators), customers get 40 per cent more battery life using VoLTE compared to calls made through OTTs (Over the Top), like, whatsapp, viber, imo, etc.
In order to have end to end service experience, the person making a call and the person receiving the call need to have VoLTE supported and enabled 4G handsets and VoLTE activated 4G SIM card in their handset and be present in the VoLTE coverage areas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mad cow fright keeps EU cautious on food rules
12 airlines gone out of business in last 14 months
China cautions supply delay may disrupt BD Mega projects
Coronavirus spell brutal Valentine’s Day for Shanghai dining spots
As a part of CSR initiatives, Mutual Trust Bank
Bangladesh Bank Financial Inclusion Department General Manager Anwarul Islam
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
Pubali Bank awarded for remittance


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft