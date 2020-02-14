Robi brings VoLTE services



Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman Md Jahirul Haque, Robi CEO Mahtabuddin Ahmed and other senior officials pose at the GP VoLTE launching ceremony at city hotel late on Wednesday.

This innovative digital service was unveiled at a programme held in the capital late on Wednesday.

Initially, Robi and Airtel customers in Dhaka and Chattogram division will be able to avail this innovative service. At the time of launching, more than 5,000 sites in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have been activated with VoLTE service. Gradually, the service will be expanded to the rest of the country, the statement added.

VoLTE is truly an IP based voice call technology which is especially designed to ensure HD quality voice calls. VoLTE treats voice as just another application that rides on the LTE data network. This advanced technology will allow customers to have their calls set up within only 3-4 seconds, which is 40-50 per cent faster than traditional 2G or 3G voice calls.

The benefits of using VoLTE technology doesn't end here. According to a GSMA study (The global trade body of all mobile operators), customers get 40 per cent more battery life using VoLTE compared to calls made through OTTs (Over the Top), like, whatsapp, viber, imo, etc.

In order to have end to end service experience, the person making a call and the person receiving the call need to have VoLTE supported and enabled 4G handsets and VoLTE activated 4G SIM card in their handset and be present in the VoLTE coverage areas.

















