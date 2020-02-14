Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:49 PM
Tipu Opens Fire Safety Fair

‘World’s best 7 green factories are in Bangladesh’

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the garment industry has achieved remarkable success in the last 30 years. The more exports come from the garment sector.
He said the world's best seven green factories are now located in Bangladesh. Safety of electric and electronic system is absolutely necessary at work place to ensure workers safety. At one time, factories had to spend huge money to bring experts from abroad. Now home experts are doing much of the job. Our ability has grown a lot, he said.
The Minister made the observations at the opening of a fair organized by Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB), at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), Dhaka on Thursday.
ESSAB President Motaher Hoshan Khan presided over the meeting.
The three-day long expo is aiming to make people aware of fire safety and security systems Coming together to ensure fire safety and security measures, the government and private sector entrepreneurs are holding the three-day international expo, bringing all security equipment under one roof.
Aimed at making people aware of fire safety and security systems, a total of 75 companies from 25 countries are taking place in the event. They include the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey, China, and India-will participate in the "7th International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2020".
The Minister said, "We are now self-sufficient in different sectors. We are second in the world in the garment industry. The unexpected tragedy at Rana Plaza has opened our eyes. It is absolutely necessary for the industry to ensure fire safety and security."
He said, "We are still importing large part of machinery in this sector. We have the opportunity and expertise to manufacture such machinery. Firefighting equipment must be manufactured in the country," he said.
"If we make these machines ourselves, we will no longer have to depend on imports. Moreover we can create more employment opportunities in the country. The government will provide all necessary assistance," he said.
Tipu Munshi said "The combined efforts of the government and the business community, have brought remarkable developments to this sector. It is a dream to develop Bangladesh as a country where prosperity, safety, and security can coexist. This expo will be immensely beneficial for achieving our country's development goals."


« PreviousNext »

