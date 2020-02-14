Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Business

Momen urges USA to reduce tariff on Bangladesh goods

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, attend AmCham meeting at a city hotel on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, attend AmCham meeting at a city hotel on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral economic ties between Bangladesh and the United States of America while calling for further strengthening technological cooperation and remove existing trade hurdles.
The minister made this appeal while speaking as chief guest at American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Bangladesh) this month's meeting in a city hotel on Thursday.
He said both the countries are already enjoying good economic cooperation while the US is the largest single country investor in Bangladesh having trade surplus with the USA. The minister however said, "Our export to the US market is facing hurdle and paying higher duty. But the US is not charging high duty from our competitor countries."
He also said Bangladesh's current economic growth should attract more foreign direct investments including from the USA.  "We have already directed our diplomats to enhance economic diplomacy across the world to continue the growth and face possible challenges that Bangladesh may face once it will graduates to developing country status."
AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the meeting. He called for more foreign direct investment in knowledge based economy instead of existing heavily burdened labor intensive economy.
He said though the US is the largest investor in Bangladesh in energy, power, banking, insurance information technology and few other sectors, it is imperative to attract investment in research based and knowledge based products.
Among others AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority chairman Md Sirajul Islam and AmCham former president Forest Coockson,  Dhaka US Embassy Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs Brent T Christense were present.
AmCham members representing different US companies in Bangladesh were also present in the meeting.


