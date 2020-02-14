Cabinet Purchase Committee okays 7 proposals





The minister made the disclosure while talking to reporters after the cabinet committee meeting on government purchase held in the conference room of the Cabinet Division. He however didn't say what isthe toral revenue collection although sources said it falls short of the target.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on the occasion approved seven proposals, including one for importing 1.80 metric tons muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer from Russia under the pricing formula.

About the proposed Bank Company Amendment Act, the minister said its draft has spelled out that the appointment of directors, Deputy Director General and Director General will be screened by an appointment board to be set up by Bangladesh Bank.

The finance minister such clause is being incorporated in the draft amendment bill. He said approval to new appointment in the government controlled banks takes place this way. So this may be applied in case of appointment at higher level of the private banks.

He said it is a good initiative and things are going towards achieving better results. He said initiative has already taken to bring amendment in the Bank Company Act

On purchase committee approval , the minister said under an agreement between Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Russian JSC Foreign Economic Association 'Prodintorg', the government has been importing MOP fertilizer from the fiscal 2013-14.

The agreement was renewed in December 2019 and the government will import 1.80 metric tons MPO fertilizer this time at a cost of around Taka 390.76 crore.

The purchase committee approved another proposal of Roads Transport and Highway Division for procuring equipment and materials for 'Netrokona-Kendua-Atherbari-Ishwardi Highway Development' project at a cost of Taka 115.59 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Health Services Division for civil construction for plumbing work of Essential Drug Company Limited (EDCL) (Third Project) of Gopalganj.

The other projects include consultancy service firm appointment under the Twining Partnership for National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS), Implementation Support project of the Strategic and Information Management Department, Contractor appointment for Rehabilitation of Distribution Network for NRW reduction under Dhaka WASA.

Appointment consultants for climate resilient local infrastructure centre (CReLIC) services and Management Design and Supervision Consultancy Service under the 'Institutionalization of climate resilient infrastructure project' of the Local Government Division.















