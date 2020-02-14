Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:48 PM
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers unveiled

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Culture Desk

Goethe-Institut unveiled the locker mural titled 'Übernatural: Unlocked' on February 11 at the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh premise. The mural features 12 supernatural characters from German and Bengali traditions illustrated by 13 artists. A musical performance by Alex and the Monsters was followed by a story telling session and a scavenger hunt during which visitors won Goethe-Institut goodie and HerStory Foundation's HerStories books.
'Übernatural: Unlocked' is a project by Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, facilitated by HerStory Foundation.
Once upon a time, in forests dark and beautiful, in fantasy lands far, far away, a troupe of female supernatural characters worked on balancing good and evil. Some spoke German, some spoke Bangla, some didn't speak at all. But the Übernatural ladies had one thing in common - they made their own destinies and rules.




 In January, the Goethe-Institut commissioned HerStory Foundation to beautify the bag lockers that are used by visitors of the Institute. The result is a mural by 13 artists illustrating 12 supernatural female characters from Bengali and German folk traditions. 'Übernatural: Unlocked',  the beautification of the storage facilities unlocks the many powerful female-driven narratives of the two cultures.
The list of the stories and artists include 'Mader Gaan' by Aabir Khalid, 'Patal Konya Monimala' by Ahmed Fahim, 'Tanyabi Firti' by Antora Mehrukh Azad, 'Rapunzel' by Fj Mony, 'Frau Prechta' by Farah Khandaker, 'Sultana's Dream' by Inshra Sakhawat Russell, 'Brunhild' by Kabir Ava, 'Übernatural: Unlocked- typography' by Kazi Istela, 'Frau Holle' by Rafiuzzaman Rhythom, 'Chadburi' by Sayeef Mahmud, 'Lorelei' by Shourov Khan, 'Behula and Manasha' by Venessa Kaiser and  'Bon Bibi' by Wasi Ahmed.


Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers unveiled
