Seminar on colloquy of drama and epic monologue ‘Ami Sheikh Mujib’ held at JU



Poet and playwright Anisur Rahman(c) speaks at the seminar

Guests and audiences at the event



As part of the celebration of Mujib Barsha-2020, a seminar was held on February 12 at the Theatre Lab-4 of Old Arts Building, Jahangirnagar University (JU). The programme was organised by the Department of Drama and Dramatics of Jahangirnagar University. The topic of the seminar was--- Colloquy of Drama and Epic Monolouge 'Ami Sheikh Mujib'.The programme was emceed by Mohibur Rouf. In presence of the chairman of the Drama and Dramatics Department-Professor Dr. Shoma Mumtaj, Noted poet and playwright Anisur Rahman spoke as the special guest at the seminar. On the occasion, an honorary souvenir was conferred to Anisur Rahman by Shoma Mumtaj. Following the seminar, a discussion programme was held where the discussants made a decision to initiate a project titled 'Scholar Exchange'. The aim of 'Scholar Exchange' project is to make a connection between Swedish and Bengali culture of theatre. Anisur Rahman is the project director of Uppsala Literature Centre, Sweden.