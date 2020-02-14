Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:48 PM
Poet Nirmalendu Goon critically ill

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Culture Desk

Eminent poet Nirmalendu Goon has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Labaid Hospital Dhaka on February 12, as his health condition deteriorated. Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka and the President of National Poetry Council---Poet Dr. Muhammad Samad has confirmed the news of his illness. Nirmalendu Goon has been suffering from pneumonia and dyspnoea.
Nirmalendu Goon belongs to the generation of writers that emerged in the 1960s. He is in the ranks of poets who have never detached themselves from the masses. His poetry reflects his experiences of the Liberation War (1971). Goon was one of the most prominent young poets in the post-liberation period. Since then, he began experimentation on language and poetic form. Over the years, the poet has developed a signature style, distinguished by simple language, powerful syntax and subtlety. His first book of poems was published in 1970. Since then he has published fifty-five collections of poetry and twenty collections of prose.
Goon was born in Barhatta of Netrokona district to Shukhendu Prakash Goon Chowdhury and Binaponi. He passed the Matriculation examination in 1962 and Intermediate examination in 1964 from Netrokona College. In 1969, he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He published his poem Notun Kandari on the magazine Uttor Akash. On 21 February 1965, he published the poem Kono Ek Sangramir Drishtite on the magazine Weekly Janata.
Among many other awards, Goon has won the prestigious Bangla Academy Award, Ekushey Padak, Shadinota Padak and more. He represented Bangladesh in the XI Afro-Asian Writers' Union Conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Bangladesh Festival in London, the SAARC Writers Conference in Delhi and many more. The Library of Congress has thirty-seven titles by him in its collection.


