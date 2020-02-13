Save Khaleda’s life, Fakhrul calls upon people: Rally tomorrow





He said this at a press conference held at the BNP's Naya Paltan office on Wednesday.

BNP will stage rally across the country on February 15 in this connection.

Blaming the government for wanting to kill Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said, "It is our key responsibility to save her life. We call upon people to organize strong protest against Awami League for saving the life of our party chief."

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has usurped people's right by destroying state

machinery and democracy.

He also said political influence over judiciary by the government is the main barrier to Khaleda Zia's release from jail. Now there is no alternative but to wage a movement.









BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel were also present at the press conference.

A view exchange meeting organized by 'Ontore Momo Sohid Zia' was held at Jatiya Press Club, where BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan alleged that Awami League can stay in power forcibly but they cannot win peoples' hearts.

Moyeen Khan said, "In a democratic manner, we will free our leader Khaleda Zia and restore democracy in Bangladesh."

