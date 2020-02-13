Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:10 AM
Front Page

BNP to contest CCC elections

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Feb 12: BNP is preparing to contest in the Chattogram City Corporation polls.
The date for the CCC polls is expected to be announced on February 16.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Shahadat
Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP said their nominations would be declared after the announcement of election schedule.
He said besides him, two other aspirants are seeking nominations for the Mayoral post.
General Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar and Ershadullah Chowdhury have already expressed their interest to vie for the mayoral post in the polls.
On receiving green signal from the party high command, local leaders have already started reorganising at ward level, party sources said.  
New committees for at least 29 wards out of total 41 have been formed since August.
Shahadat Hussain contested the 11th parliamentary polls from Chattogram-9 (Kotwali) constituency but he could not win.
Meanwhile, at a meeting held on Tuesday in Chattogram BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said BNP had decided to contest in all the elections to come.
"We will contest in all the local government elections. We had taken the decision earlier. We are contesting in the by-elections as well.  The decision hasn't changed," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.
"Contesting in the elections is the greatest democratic movement," he explained.  
The party contested in the 11th parliamentary polls by the end of 2018 with its chief Khaleda Zia in jail in corruption cases after a boycott of the previous general election.
It rejected the results of the parliamentary elections alleging widespread irregularities.
The party contested in the Dhaka city polls earlier this month but lost.
Now by-elections to Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 are scheduled to be held on Mar 21 while the elections to the Chattogram City Corporation are likely to be held shortly.
Zafrullah Chowdhury, a veteran pro-BNP public health activist, had recently advised the party to focus on protests for Khaleda's freedom instead of elections.




