Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:10 AM
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020

RANGPUR, Feb 12: A third returnee from China has been admitted to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital for possible coronavirus infection.
The 20-year-old student from Dinajpur was kept at the hospital's Corona Unit on Wednesday, said Narayan Chandra Roy, the spokesperson for the unit.
The student caught fever and cold with chest pain on Tuesday after returning from China three days ago, Narayan said.
He was brought to the hospital's emergency department on Wednesday and at once admitted to the isolation unit.
The doctors have collected samples from him for tests at the Institute of
 Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR in Dhaka, Narayan said.
Previously, two China returnees from Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat had been admitted to the unit for illness.
Neither of them had shown symptoms of coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,100 people in China and spread to more than two dozen countries.
-bdnews24.com


