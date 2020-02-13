Video
Unfit vehicles won’t be allowed on roads: HC

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday said vehicles without valid fitness documents will not be allowed on the roads across the country.
The court also wanted to know from the authorities concerned how the unfit vehicles were still plying the roads despite its order issued in October last year.
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA)  and Inspector General of Police (IGP) have been asked to come up with explanations and measures taken against the unfit vehicles by February 17. The court fixed February 17 for passing an order on this issue.
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after the BRTA submitted a report on unfit vehicles in connection with a suo motu (voluntary) rule issued by this court last year.
Earlier on the day, BRTA submitted a report before the HC bench, saying that only 1,65,764 of 4,58,359 vehicles renewed their fitness certificates across the country.
Therefore, 2,92,595 vehicles without valid fitness documents were on the roads until December 30 last year. Lawyer Rafiul Islam submitted the report on behalf of BRTA to the HC as per its earlier order. On October 23 last year, the HC directed the authorities concerned to take steps so that vehicles without valid fitness documents cannot get fuel from any filling station.
It also ordered law enforcers to strictly monitor filling stations across the country so that they do not supply fuel to those vehicles.


