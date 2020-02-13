13 AL leaders collect nomination forms so far for CCC mayor post





Talking to the Daily Observer, Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League said seven mayoral aspirants for Chattogram City Corporation poll collected party nomination forms on Wednesday.

They include Helaluddin Chowdhury Tufan, son of late Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, Selina Khan, Md Emdadul Islam, Insan Ali and Rekha Alam Chowdhury.

On Tuesday three AL leaders of Chattogram collected nomination form

including the incumbent Mayor and General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League AJM Nasiruddin.

The other two are City Jubo League Vice President Altaf Hussaqin Chowdhury Bacchu and Muhammad Yunus, a City unit leader, Barua said.

The collected nominations forms for the mayoral post on Monday, he said.

Former minister and City unit Vice President Nurul Islam B Sc and his son Mujibur Rahman, City unit Vice Preisdent Khurshed Alam Sujan and Joint Secretary of City AL Rejaul Karim Chowdhury also collected nomination forms.

A total of 332 aspirants for 41 wards and 14 reserved women wards collected nominations forms from the party office till Wednesday.

Party official sources said the distribution of nomination form will continue till February 14 next.

Sources also said the interview of the aspirant candidates for the mayor post and the Councillor posts of CCC will be held on February 15 next at the Prime Minister's residence Ganabhavan.

















