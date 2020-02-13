Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:10 AM
Home Front Page

13 AL leaders collect nomination forms so far for CCC mayor post

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Feb 12: A total of thirteen leaders of Chattogram Awami League have collected nomination forms till Wednesday to vie for the mayoral post.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League said seven mayoral aspirants for Chattogram City Corporation poll collected party nomination forms on Wednesday.
They include Helaluddin Chowdhury Tufan, son of late Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, Selina Khan, Md Emdadul Islam, Insan Ali and Rekha Alam Chowdhury.
On Tuesday three AL leaders of Chattogram collected nomination form
including the incumbent Mayor and General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League AJM Nasiruddin.
The other two are City Jubo League Vice President Altaf Hussaqin Chowdhury Bacchu and Muhammad Yunus, a City unit leader, Barua said.
The collected nominations forms for the mayoral post on Monday, he said.
Former minister and City unit Vice President Nurul Islam B Sc and his son Mujibur Rahman, City unit Vice Preisdent Khurshed Alam Sujan and Joint Secretary of City AL Rejaul Karim Chowdhury also collected nomination forms.
A total of 332 aspirants for 41 wards and 14 reserved women wards collected nominations forms from the party office till Wednesday.
Party official sources said the distribution of nomination form will continue till February 14 next.
Sources also said the interview of the aspirant candidates for the mayor post and the Councillor posts of CCC will be held on February 15 next at the Prime Minister's residence Ganabhavan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save Khaleda’s life, Fakhrul calls upon people: Rally tomorrow
BNP to contest CCC elections
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
HC acquits all 4 convicts
13 AL leaders collect nomination forms so far for CCC mayor post
Ilias Kanchan files Tk 100cr defamation case against Shajahan Khan
Coronavirus outbreak ‘just beginning’ outside China, says expert
HC acquits all 4 convicts


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft