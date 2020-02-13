Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:10 AM
Front Page

Ilias Kanchan files Tk 100cr defamation case against Shajahan Khan

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Popular film actor and founder of Nirapad Sarak Chai movement Ilias Kanchan on Wednesday filed a Tk 100 crore defamation case against former shipping minister Shajahan Khan.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Rezaul Karim filed the case on behalf of Kanchan with Joint District and Sessions Judge's Court around 4pm.
Judge Utpal Bhattyacharya fixed Thursday for hearing.
Quoting former minister Shajahan Khan, Ilias's
Lawyer Advocate Rejaul said that on December 8 Shajahan Khan at a programme in Rupganj said, "Where does Ilias Kanchan get his money from and what's the amount? What's the motive for the money he is getting? How much of it is under his name and how much is under his son's and daughter-in-law's names -- I'll reveal everything."
 He invested this huge amount of illegal money in several businesses and schools, the transport leader added. Later his statements were published in both electronic and print media.
Ilias refuted the statement as a lie and gave Shajahan a 24-hour ultimatum to retract his statement.
But Shajahan did not withdraw his statement or apologise for it, prompting the actor to file the lawsuit, according to Rizal.  




Former state awardee in film,  Kanchan has been waging a social movement Nirapad Sarak Chai (We Demand Safe Road) after his first wife Jahanara Kanchan died in a road accident on 22 October 1993.


