HC acquits all 4 convicts





Jihad died after he fell into an unsealed deep tube-well of a Bangladesh Railway project in the capital's Shahjahanpur in 2014.

An HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order after accepting convicts' appeals against the lower court judgement.

On February 26, 2017, the 5th Special Judge's Court, Dhaka, delivered the verdict. The convicts

are railway's senior sub-assistant engineer Jahangir Alam, who was in charge of the project, contractor Abdus Salam, assistant engineer Md Nasir Uddin and electric engineer Abu Zafar Ahmed Shaki.

The court found them guilty of "negligence and reluctance in discharging their duties", leading to the death of Jihad.

Jihad fell into an unsealed deep tube-well while he was playing with other children at Shahjahanpur Railway Colony on December 26, 2014.

His body was pulled out by a group of volunteers the following day, shortly after the government agencies called off the rescue bid, saying that there was no sign of the boy inside the well.

Jihad's father Mohammad Nasir Uddin filed a case with Shahjahanpur Police Station the next day.

On August 14, 2018, parents of Jihad had received Tk 20 lakh in compensation from Bangladesh Railway and Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence as per an HC order following a writ filed by Children's Charity Bangladesh Foundation.

















The High Court (HC) on Wednesday acquitted four people who were sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a lower court over the death of four-year-old boy JihadJihad died after he fell into an unsealed deep tube-well of a Bangladesh Railway project in the capital's Shahjahanpur in 2014.An HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order after accepting convicts' appeals against the lower court judgement.On February 26, 2017, the 5th Special Judge's Court, Dhaka, delivered the verdict. The convictsare railway's senior sub-assistant engineer Jahangir Alam, who was in charge of the project, contractor Abdus Salam, assistant engineer Md Nasir Uddin and electric engineer Abu Zafar Ahmed Shaki.The court found them guilty of "negligence and reluctance in discharging their duties", leading to the death of Jihad.Jihad fell into an unsealed deep tube-well while he was playing with other children at Shahjahanpur Railway Colony on December 26, 2014.His body was pulled out by a group of volunteers the following day, shortly after the government agencies called off the rescue bid, saying that there was no sign of the boy inside the well.Jihad's father Mohammad Nasir Uddin filed a case with Shahjahanpur Police Station the next day.On August 14, 2018, parents of Jihad had received Tk 20 lakh in compensation from Bangladesh Railway and Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence as per an HC order following a writ filed by Children's Charity Bangladesh Foundation.