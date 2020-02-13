KSA assures huge investments: Mustafa Kamal





The Minister said after holding a meeting with the visiting Saudi delegation, led by Saudi Deputy Minister for Labour and Employment Mahir Abdulrahman Algassim, at his ERD office on Wednesday.

The Saudi delegation is now in Dhaka to attend the two-day 13th Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission meeting being held in the capital.

He said more power and electricity is needed as the government is setting up some 100 special economic zones and more will come.

"We're looking forward to the Saudi Aramco to come up here as Aramco is a big name for the KSA. They (Aramco) have already expressed their interest and they want to join and support," he added.

Saudi Aramco, officially the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, is a Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia which is one of the largest revenue earning companies in the world.

The Finance Minister said Bangladesh has now come to a stage where it can provide skilled workers abroad apart from unskilled workers to the countries like Saudi Arabia.

The government is giving priority on education and skills development, he said, adding, "We know that if we don't augment our skills considering tomorrow's needs, then it won't be meaningful."

Kamal said whenever Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in Saudi Arabia, she tried to showcase Bangladesh. "The relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will be stronger day by day and you can expect better days ahead of us."

Kamal said that an agreement was signed for bilateral cooperation between the countries. On the basis of that mutual agreement, a Joint Commission (JC) has been established.

The Saudi Deputy Minister said the KSA's relationship with Bangladesh has been very successful over the past few years, adding, "Over the last three to four years, Saudi-Bangladesh relationship has reached its peak that's only because of the leaders that we have."

When asked about their potential investment volume in Bangladesh in the coming years, he said, "It's really on the business opportunities. If there is right return on businesses, then you'll definitely find the funds and investment coming…But, we've more eagerness to come and invest in Bangladesh."

When the Minister's attention was drawn to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's recent comment, "There is no fund to bring back our expatriates from China. They will have to return at their own cost." Kamal said there was no money crisis. The problem is - the pilots returning from China and even the aircraft are not allowed to travel abroad.















