Gala reception to teen Tigers



ICC Under-19 World Cup winning Bangladesh team celebrating with the trophy at a grand reception organised by the BCB at home of cricket Sher-e-Bangla International Cricket Stadium at Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Sports Minister Zahid Ahsan Russell and the Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon greeted Akbar Ali, Towhid Hridoy and Rakibul Hasans with flowers and sweets. High ups of Sports Ministry and the BCB also were present to greet the World Cup winning lads and team officials.

After World Cup triumph of Bangladesh age level boys, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina informed that Junior Tigers will be given a state reception after their homecoming. But the time was yet to be finalised.

Sports Minister overwhelmed by the Teen Tigers triumph informed the tentative date of that grand party while speaking at the airport.

"You are already informed that Honourable Prime Minister fixed next Friday for the reception. But players have a long journey; they need to go to their families. So, BCB requested for more time. So, we possibly will receive the invincible boys under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister any day within Friday of next week," informed Russell.

He also termed the success as a big achievement in the history of the country.

Millions of Tigers' fans welcomed the heroes standing on the roadsides for hours wearing team jersey, holding national flags, festoons, banners and placards. They were chanting full throated slogans, 'Bangladesh, Bangladesh', 'Akbar, Akbar', 'World Champions Bangladesh' etc.

A special bus titled 'Champion Bus' bedecked with photos of the national heroes, carried them from the airport to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The home of cricket had given a new look to welcome the boys with crown. Akbars were given red carpet welcome before cutting the special cake written 'World Champion' on its surface. Skipper of the Bangladesh Under-19 team Akbar Ali and the BCB President Nazmul Hasan jointly cut the cake.

After the short programme, the captain, BCB President and head coach attended a press conference. During the press meet BCB boss informed that they are going to sign a contract with the boys for two years. Each of the players will get Tk 100,000 per month during their contract period. He also warned that the unmindful players will be trimmed from the contract. This is for the 1st time in Bangladesh cricket history that age level players are brought under contract. Bangladesh national Men's and Women's players only enjoy facilities under central contract.

BCB will also form Under-21









team with these boys to keep them in play. Special training programmes will be arranged for them to make them fit for the national team.

Cricketers attended a dinner with the BCB president and stayed at the National Academy overnight. They will travel to their respective villages today.



