Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:09 AM
DU, BUET agree to uniform entry test at public univs

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Finally Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Wednesday agreed with the new combined entry test method for admission to public universities.
The authorities of those leading universities gave their nod to the uniform test admission at a meeting with the University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday.
The new method of entry test will come into effect from the next academic year, said an official
of the UGC.
However, the agricultural universities and medical colleges have already a uniform entrance test in place.
The decision came from a meeting with the UGC and vice chancellors of 12 public universities in the country held at the Commission with Dr Kazi Shahidullah in the chair.
According to the UGC, students from humanities, business studies, and science groups would be eligible to take the admission test.
The exams will be held on three separate days. The exam seats would be set up at every public university.
Specialised faculties like Architecture, Fine Art and Music can take practical exams.
After the uniform test the public universities will publish separate circulars with their conditions and enrol students considering their scores.
Meanwhile, the decision of uniform admission test came after President Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of all public universities, on several occasions asked the public universities to hold admission tests centrally to reduce hassles of the admission seekers and their guardians.
Earlier, seven public agricultural universities introduced the uniform admission test, known as 'the cluster system' last year. The other 38 public universities held separate entry tests.
The candidates buy admission forms from different universities and spend a lot of time and money for travel and accommodation.
In 2010, the Education Ministry decided to introduce uniform admission test to free students from hassles. Some 9.88 lakh students passed the HSC and its equivalent examinations last year under 10 education boards.




But the number of seats at public universities is around 65,000, according to the education ministry.


