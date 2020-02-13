Euro 2020 sponsors less than green





While UEFA claims the tournament will be the greenest ever, Volkswagen has been a sponsor of its international competitions since 2017, despite the scandal that broke in 2015 when it admitted to cheating on emissions tests on its diesel cars.

UEFA has already come under fire for holding the tournament in 12 different countries across Europe, creating a massive carbon footprint from fans' travel.

In addition, Russia's state energy giant Gazprom has been the main sponsor of another major UEFA tournament, the Champions League, since 2012.

Critics say the ex-Soviet oil and gas giants are not only extracting hydrocarbons in an unsustainable way and polluting the environment, but are also funding political regimes with questionable records on democracy and human rights.

Azeri sponsor SOCAR is the state-run oil company of the Caspian country ruled with scant regard for human rights by the Aliyev family since independence from the USSR.

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is one of Moscow's main foreign-policy tools used by President Vladimir Putin to further the country's political and economic interests, Kremlin critics say.

UEFA said that it is "conscious of the dilemma" presented by its closeness to SOCAR and Gazprom in terms of their environmental impact.

"We believe that it is still worthwhile to try to apply sustainable event management criteria, where possible, when organising a major event," UEFA said in written comments to AFP.

The logos of Gazprom and SOCAR will be hard to miss at the tournament, especially as they have strong links to two of the stadiums hosting matches.

The stadium in Russia's northwestern city of Saint Petersburg is called the Gazprom Arena, although it will change its name during the tournament.

SOCAR poured "at least $850 million" into the stadium in Baku, according to the OCCRP, an NGO that works with investigative reporters in Eastern Europe. -AFP

















