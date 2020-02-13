Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
'Something different' to greet Sangakkara in Pakistan

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020
BIPIN DANI

On Friday, the former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is also the president of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) will be stepping in Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium more than after 10 long years.
"We can't wait more to greet him", former pace bowler Aaqib Javed, who is the coach of the Lahore Qalanders team against whom Sangakkara's MCC team will be playing the first match, said over telephone from Lahore.
"I was a support staff member (bowling coach) of the Pak team when the incident (Lahore Test attack) happened in 2009. We visited the Sri Lankan players after that sorrowful incident. It is bravery that Sangakkara has accepted the invitation to come over again. For the love of the game only Sangakkara has accepted the invitation".
"Fans of the city will certainly come to greet him and see playing the match. I am sure, our team management will do something "different" to greet Sangakkara.
"It is a great moment and our honour to welcome the president of the world's most prestigious club to be our guest", Aaqib Javed added further.
Lahore Qalandars will be the MCC's first opposition in a floodlit T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium.   
"Lahore is a home of the LQ team and therefore we are hosting the first match and the MCC team is coming to Pakistan after 48 years and we are delighted", the team's CEO, Sameen Rana, speaking from Lahore, said.




The LQ team will be led by Sohail Akhtar. The 33-year-old all rounder is also leading the team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).




